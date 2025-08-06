ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Edward Island

Charlottetown welcomes visitors to new historical pop-up exhibit

By Haeley DiRisio

Published

The Country View Motor Court, Winsloe, 1950 is one of the photos featured in the exhibit. In the early to mid-20th century, a “motor court” was opened by Mrs. Balderston on Route 2 in Winsloe. According to the tourism publication, accommodations on Prince Edward Island, 1952, the cottages were “completely modern." (Source: City of Charlottetown)
The Country View Motor Court, Winsloe, 1950 is one of the photos featured in the exhibit. In the early to mid-20th century, a “motor court” was opened by Mrs. Balderston on Route 2 in Winsloe. According to the tourism publication, accommodations on Prince Edward Island, 1952, the cottages were “completely modern." (Source: City of Charlottetown)