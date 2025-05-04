ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Edward Island

Canadian students in Netherlands for 1945 liberation celebrations

By The Canadian Press

A group of students pose with a Prince Edward Island flag and Canadian flag in front the the Vimy Canadian war memorial.
A delegation of high school students from Prince Edward Island is shown at the Vimy Canadian war memorial near Arras, France, in a Thursday, May 1, 2025, handout photo. The students are travelling to the Netherlands for the 80th anniversary celebrations for the country’s liberation by the Canadian Army in 1945. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Three Oaks Senior High School, David Chisholm)