Prince Edward Island

Building boom helps P.E.I. lead in growth, but labour shortages persist

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

P.E.I.’s GDP grew by 3.6 per cent in 2024 thanks to development and construction. But builders are still struggling to keep up thanks to labour shortages.


















