ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Fringe Fighting: Canadian combat & physical theatre company brings the fight to the East Coast

By Brianne Foley

Published

“I am super excited to come back and share my art form that I've been doing for a decade now, with my family here, with my hometown,” said Jackie T. Hanlin. “Super excited to share with East Coast audiences and see if they get a kick out of what we do.”
“I am super excited to come back and share my art form that I've been doing for a decade now, with my family here, with my hometown,” said Jackie T. Hanlin. “Super excited to share with East Coast audiences and see if they get a kick out of what we do.”