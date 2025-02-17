ADVERTISEMENT

New Brunswick

Antonine Maillet, author and proud raconteur of the Acadian people, dead at 95

By The Canadian Press

Published

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, listens to Canadian novelist Antonine Maillet, before an awards ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 24 , 2021. Maillet was awarded with the Legion of Honor. Maillet — novelist, playwright, and proud Acadian — has died at the age of 95. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP