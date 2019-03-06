

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former principal secretary Gerald Butts will tell his side of the SNC-Lavalin scandal today with sources telling CTV News that Trudeau is considering delivering a message of contrition in the coming days. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin case: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering next steps in attempting to manage the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair, including taking responsibility for how the scandal has been handled.

2. Top bureaucrat: Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick's role in informing Canadians about concerning online behaviour during the next federal election is being questioned following his involvement in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

3. Billionaires list: Of the 45 Canadians on Forbes magazine's annual list of billionaires, Toronto media mogul David Thomson comes in at the top with a net worth of US$32.5 billion.

4. Olive oil: An Italian labour group is warning that the country's supply of olive oil could be exhausted by next month, sparking concerns of shortages and price increases in Canada.

5. Uber options: A Seattle Uber driver is going beyond the call of duty, offering all of his customers a "ride menu" with five options ranging from standup jokes to complete silence.

One more thing…

Pension mistake: A recently retired Ontario man was shocked when he received a letter mistakenly saying that his pension payments will be $60,000 a month instead of the $600 he anticipated.