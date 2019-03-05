A Seattle Uber driver is going above the call of duty, offering all of his customers a “ride menu” with five options to customize their experience.

George Ure, who has been driving for the ride-sharing company for about three months, printed out the menus and left them in the back seat of his vehicle, as first reported by BuzzFeed.

One of his passengers shared a photo of the ride menu on Twitter where it racked up more than half a million likes.

Ure gave CTV News Channel the rundown of his five options.

There’s the “Stand Up Ride,” which involves a free comedy routine. “I kind of make fun of myself about all my horrible life decisions ... stuff like getting a lover’s name tattooed on me,” he explains.

“The Silent Ride” involves none of the usual chit-chat. Ure keeps his mouth completely shut. “I can tell, you the silent option is the most popular one,” he says.

“The Creepy Ride” is the least popular. Ure says only one passenger has ever picked that option, which involves him making disturbing comments, such as: “You smell different when you’re awake.”

“The Therapy Ride” is just as it sounds: “If somebody has something on their mind, I want to help take it off,” Ure says. “I say, ‘Talk to me.’”

Finally, there’s the “Rude Ride,” which involves Ure being as nasty as possible.

Ure says the idea started as a joke, but he also did it because he knows some passengers prefer silence and he “can’t read minds.”

“I think if people want a silent ride and they don’t want to talk, they shouldn’t have to,” he says.