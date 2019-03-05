45 Canadians make Forbes billionaires list
Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson speaks during the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Toronto, May 3, 2011. According to Forbes magazine, Thomson is the richest man in Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:04PM EST
Forty-five Canadians have made Forbes magazine’s annual list of billionaires.
The list of Canadian billionaires is topped by media mogul David Thomson and family, with an estimated net worth of US$32.5 billion, or $43.4 billion in Canadian dollars. Thomson and family are ranked at number 27 in the global list with a net worth that’s more than three times that of the next richest Canadian, e-commerce tycoon Joseph Tai.
All Canadians in the billionaires club are listed below. Rankings are based on Forbes’ global index and all estimated net worth figures are in U.S. dollars.
