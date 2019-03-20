

The federal government is making targeted spending commitments aimed at millennials, workers and seniors in their 2019 pre-election budget, including lowered interest rates on student loans, seniors' savings initiatives and new measures for first-time home buyers. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Budget 2019: CTVNews.ca has analyzed the 460-page budget and compiled this rundown of the key initiatives the Liberal government is promising before Canadians go to the polls this fall.

2. SNC-Lavalin case: The House justice committee has ended its study on the SNC-Lavalin issue without the further testimony from Jody Wilson-Raybould that opposition MPs are demanding.

3. Measles outbreak: A health clinic in Calgary has put up a sign asking parents to leave unvaccinated children at home, to protect vulnerable patients including babies and pregnant women.

4. Erasing vandalism: A team of volunteers armed with special lasers are working in Italy to restore ancient monuments to their former glory by removing tourists' graffiti.

5. Giant fireball: Late last year, a meteor exploded in the skies above Russia with a force 10 times that of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, but it somehow went unnoticed until recently.

One more thing…

Super smeller: Researchers in the U.K. have been able to identify the compounds that make up an odour associated with Parkinson's disease, thanks to the help of a grandmother who can smell the disease.