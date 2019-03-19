OTTAWA -- The federal government is making targeted spending commitments aimed towards millennials, workers, and seniors in their 2019 pre-election budget, and are continuing to spend while posting deficits, with still no path to balance.

The 2019 budget, titled “Investing in the Middle Class,” is the last of this government’s mandate. It includes a new skilled-training program, a plan to lower the interest rates on student loans, new initiatives related to seniors’ savings, and new measures for first-time home buyers.

The federal Liberals are projecting a $19.8 deficit in 2019-20, higher than the $19.6 billion projected during November’s fiscal update.

This figure includes the $3 billion contingency fund for 2019-20, otherwise considered an adjustment for risk, or rainy-day fund.

During the last federal election the Liberals pledged not to run deficits over $10 billion and said they would return to a balance by 2019, a promise now not on the fiscal horizon for at least the next four years. The most the government is projecting the deficit to drop is $10 billion by 2023-24. In that year, the deficit is projected at $9.8 billion.

With tax revenues increasing, instead of chipping away at the deficit, the government has announced $4 billion in new spending in 2019-20, with total new spending over the next five fiscal years amounting to $18.6 billion.

In his remarks to reporters inside the budget lockup, Finance Minister Bill Morneau touted the 900,000 new jobs created over this government’s mandate and record low unemployment rate. He bolstered the Liberal’s approach of deficit spending, saying the Canadian economy is on “good fiscal track,” but noted there is more to do.

“We know that Canadians still feel anxious about their future, worried that the next generation will be able to do as well as the current generation, and that’s the frame for our budget this year. We’ve taken a look at some of those things that are causing people to worry,” Morneau said.

Canada’s federal debt as a percentage of GDP is projected to incrementally decline over the next five years, from 30.7 per cent in 2019-20, to 28.6 per cent in 2023-24.

Overall, economists CTVNews.ca spoke with described the 2019 budget as one that was future-focused, with a little something for a lot of people, but no blockbuster initiatives.

“I don’t think any of these measures are big enough to have much of an economic impact,” Matthew Stewart, who is director of economics at the Conference Board of Canada told CTVNews.ca.

“The biggest things missing were items around improving business investment and addressing Canada’s lacking competitiveness,” Stewart said, adding that while the deficit is projected to decline, it’s a risk to continue to spend rather than save, should the economy take a downturn.

Key initiatives in Budget 2019

Among the biggest-ticket items contained within Budget 2019 are changes aimed at improving the economic security of low-income seniors; and lowering the interest on Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans.

The government wants to make the prospect of going back to school, or gaining new skills more appealing for people between the ages of 25 and 64. The Liberals are proposing to do so through a new Canada Training Benefit that will to chip in a small amount towards the cost of training fees. It’s a credit of $250 a year that can accumulate to help pay for future training, up to $5,000 over a person’s career.

The federal government is also setting up a new Employment Insurance Training Support Benefit that will allow people who want to get more training take four weeks every four years to do so, without coming up short on living expenses. To qualify workers need to be making between $10,000 and $150,000, and would result in paid leave at 55 per cent of weekly earnings. Though this promise isn’t set to kick in until the end of 2020.

As hinted to in advance of today’s budget, the government also wants to make it easier for young people to buy their first home. How they will aim to do this is through a targeted new support for first time home buyers.

This First-Time Home Buyer Incentive will allow buyers—who have the minimum down payment for a mortgage—to finance 10 per cent on a new home or five per cent on an existing home through a shared equity mortgage with the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Doing so will lower buyers monthly mortgage payments by up to $228 per month and applies to households with combined incomes lower than $120,000 a year.

The 2019 budget takes the “initial steps” towards implementing a national pharmacare program in the coming years, with $35 million over four years to establish a Canadian Drug Agency and $500 million beginning in 2022-23 to improve access to drugs for rare diseases.

It also lays out numerous small-ticket items aimed at regions and other niche voting blocks, like supply managed farmers and rural Canadians.

Continuing with an approach initiated in the 2017 federal budget, the 460-page document includes a gender-based analysis of the impacts of all initiatives contained within the budget. The government estimates that 80 per cent of measures impact men and women equally.

Other budget measures of note