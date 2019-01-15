

A Canadian man who was convicted of being an accessory to drug-smuggling in China has been sentenced to death in what appears to be the latest escalation of ongoing diplomatic hostilities between the two countries. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. China tensions: Canada has updated its travel advisory for China, suggesting Canadians exercise a high degree of caution "due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws."

2. Saudi refugee: The Saudi teen who was granted asylum after fleeing her family says she felt "born again" when she was greeted by Canada's Foreign Affairs minister in Toronto.

3. Bus crash: Ottawa police have identified the three victims who died in Friday's bus crash including a mother with extended family in the Netherlands and a dad beloved for his sense of humour.

4. Gas leak: A Montreal elementary school will remain closed after a suspected carbon monoxide leak triggered an evacuation of the facility on Monday, sending 43 people to hospital -- including 35

5. Interstellar object: A Harvard scientist is standing by his claim that a mysterious object that briefly travelled through our solar system in 2017 and 2018 might be an alien spacecraft.

One more thing...

Taste of home: A new store in Toronto is offering expat Newfoundlanders wares that are otherwise unavailable in most parts of the country such as Pineapple Crush and roasted chicken-flavoured chips.