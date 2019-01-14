

CTVNews.ca





Thirty-five children and eight adults have been taken to hospital Monday after what fire officials believe was a carbon monoxide leak in a Montreal elementary school.

An ambulance service spokesman said those hospitalized complained of symptoms including dizziness and nausea.

A physician at Montreal Children's Hospital said patients from the school were in stable condition and under observation.

Students and staff at Ecole des Decouvreurs in LaSalle, a school of about 270 pupils, suddenly started falling ill about 11:30 a.m. At least three ambulances were sent to the school to treat and evaluate sick people at the scene.

Between 15 and 20 people, including one adult, were initially affected.

But after the school was evacuated and children were moved to a neighbouring school, another wave of children and teachers complained of symptoms.

The problem stems from the school’s heating system, which released deadly carbon monoxide into the building, said Francis Leduc, chief of operations for the Montreal fire service, from the scene. He said about 300 people were evacuated from the building and fire crews would ventilate the structure before workers repair the heating system.

Officials from Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board confirmed there were carbon monoxide detectors inside the school.

The cause of the illnesses has not been confirmed, said Stephane Smith of ambulance service Urgences-Sante. In a letter to parents published online, the school administration raised the possibility of a problem "related to the heating system."

One aunt who came to get a little girl, who was complaining of a headache, told CTV Montreal that school officials were organized and handling the situation smoothly.

-With a report from Canadian Press and CTV Montreal