

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada has officially updated its travel advisory for China, suggesting Canadians exercise a “high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”

The move comes after diplomatic tensions escalated Monday when a Canadian citizen was sentenced to death.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was initially arrested in 2014 and tried in 2016, was re-tried and sentenced to death for allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine.

The travel advisory update follows a similar change by the U.S. government earlier this month, which warns its citizens to “exercise increased caution” for similar reasons, including “special restrictions on dual U.S.-Chinese nationals.”