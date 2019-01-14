Canada updates China travel advisory: 'risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws'
A Chinese flag flies outside of the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin northeastern China's Tianjin municipality, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 7:05PM EST
Canada has officially updated its travel advisory for China, suggesting Canadians exercise a “high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”
The move comes after diplomatic tensions escalated Monday when a Canadian citizen was sentenced to death.
Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was initially arrested in 2014 and tried in 2016, was re-tried and sentenced to death for allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine.
The travel advisory update follows a similar change by the U.S. government earlier this month, which warns its citizens to “exercise increased caution” for similar reasons, including “special restrictions on dual U.S.-Chinese nationals.”