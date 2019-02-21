

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized to Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould for not condemning sooner the personal attacks against her by unnamed Liberal sources in the days after the SNC-Lavalin controversy broke. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Amber Alert dad: A Toronto-area man accused of killing his daughter on her 11th birthday has died in hospital, but police say that their investigation into the girl's death is not over.

2. SNC-Lavalin case: Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould told the House of Commons that she hopes to have "the opportunity to speak my truth," as the SNC-Lavalin affair continues to play out.

3. Sexually explicit messages: MP Tony Clement has returned to Instagram after a lengthy break following a scandal that saw him sending sexually explicit photos through social media.

4. Vatican summit: As Catholic Church officials continue to meet with sex abuse survivors, a man who says he was abused by a priest in Guelph, Ont. hopes speaking out will help others with repressed memories.

5. Halifax house fire: To honour the seven Syrian children killed in the Halifax fire, one woman is leading an effort to have neighbours put out teddy bears on their front porches and window sills.

Road to recovery: Six months after Canadian race car driver Robert Wickens was left paraplegic following a crash, he's one step closer to giving his wife-to-be a dance on their big night.