

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian race car driver Robert Wickens is one step closer to his goal of giving his wife-to-be a dance on their big night.

The Guelph, Ont.-native, who was left paraplegic due to a spinal cord injury following a crash back in August, posted a video to social media that shows him rising from his chair and briefly dancing with his fiancée.

“Look, we’re standing!” Wickens’ fiancee Karli Woods says at one point in the video. Wickens adds “We’re dancing” and proceeds to gingerly move his feet from side to side.

"Yesterday was 6 months since my accident,” Wickens wrote in the tweet. “I've known I could do this for a week or so, but I wanted to surprise (Woods)! One of my goals through this recovery is to dance at our wedding in September. This was a massive confidence boost that my goal could become a reality."

Wickens suffered the injury at an IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway, in Long Pond, Pa., on Aug. 19. Video of the incident shows his car clipping another before flying into the wall and spinning several times along the roadway.

Wickens has said he faces a long road to recovery, but hopes to one day race again. His team, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, has said he will not race this season, but are leaving a spot open for him in case he is ever cleared to return.

Wickens has posted several updates on his recovery to Twitter, which show him taking steps with the help of an exoskeleton and riding a stationary bike.