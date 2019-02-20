

Warning: This story contains graphic details of sexual abuse.

As Catholic Church officials meet with sex abuse survivors this week, some following the news may not even know they were also victims.

Jeffrey Fischer of London, Ont., was abused as a child going to church in nearby Guelph, but had largely repressed the incidents from his memory and was left with occasional visions.

“One of them was being a little kid and standing with my trousers down and everything above mid-level was foggy,” Fischer told CTV News.

His memories resurfaced back in August, when CTV News profiled a priest from Ireland who abused children before being transferred to Canada.

Father Arthur Carragher was transferred to the Saint Joseph’s Church in Guelph back in 1971, the same year a mother complained that he abused two boys in Ireland. Church documents do not indicate why Carragher moved to Canada. He retired in 1995.

In the August story, Troy Bridgeman, a former altar boy at the Saint Joseph’s Church, indicates he was not abused as a child, but says Carragher used to tell him stories about a little boy who disobeyed his father and got trapped inside an airtight vault.

Fischer says he’s that little boy.

“I was shaking and our family knows we’re not very demonstrative of a family,” he said. “My brother just held me because I was shaking so much.”

Fischer says Carragher used to lock him in a bathroom while he made sure everyone else in the church had left, then he would return to fondle him while telling him it would help him become a man.

Fischer says once he saw an image of Carragher on the screen, the visions of what had happened to him came back like a “percussion from a bomb.”

“The immediate reaction was a sense of relief,” he said. “It was it. That was it. That’s what happened.”

He hopes opening up about his experience helps others with their repressed memories.