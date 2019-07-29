

CTVNews.ca Staff





New information has led police involved in the manhunt for two B.C. murder suspects to another remote community in northern Manitoba. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Nationwide manhunt: RCMP are searching the community of York Landing, Man. following a tip that B.C. homicide suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted in the area.

2. California shooting: A gunman opened fire at an food festival in northern California on Sunday evening, killing three and wounding at least 15 before police fatally shot him.

3. Normal pressure hydrocephalus: Thousands of Canadians who have been diagnosed with Parkinson's and dementia may actually have a rare "impostor" syndrome that can be reversed with surgery.

4. Suspicious deaths: York Regional Police have a 20-year-old man in custody after four people were found dead in a residence in Markham, Ont.

5. Asylum seeker: A rejected refugee claimant is making an urgent plea to stay in Canada as he faces deportation back to his home country of Guinea where bisexuality is outlawed.

One more thing…

Drug prices: U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders travelled to Windsor, Ont. over the weekend with a group of Americans to obtain cheaper insulin, slamming the "greed" of American pharmaceutical companies.