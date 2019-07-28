

Jeremiah Rodriguez , CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is travelling with a group of Americans who are currently on their way to Windsor, Ont. to obtain cheaper, affordable insulin.

The Vermont junior senator tweeted that the high cost for insulin has put the lives of American diabetics at risk. On Instagram, Sanders shared a photo describing how the group was going to purchase vials at a fraction of the price as those available in the U.S.

“Americans are paying US$300 for insulin. In Canada they can purchase it for US$30. We are going to end pharma’s greed,” he pledged, adding he had boarded the bus from Detroit. He first announced he was joining the group earlier this month.

He waved to crowds as he entered the Olde Walkerville Pharmacy in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday.

Sanders stood next to a mother who said she spends roughly US$1,500 a month for insulin for her son. But in Windsor, she paid US$1,000 for a six-month supply.

A vial of insulin which Type 1 diabetics use to regulate their blood sugar costs about US$340 in the United States -- roughly 10 times the Canadian price. An American Diabetes Association spokesperson previously told CTVNews.ca the average price of insulin has nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013.

Sanders has long targeted pharmaceutical companies and skyrocketing prescription drug prices in the U.S. On his Twitter account, the Sanders campaign shared news footage of a similar medication trip he took to Canada in 1999.

The group Sanders is travelling with on Sunday has made two trips into Canada -- with the first happening in May and a second one that took place in June.

A larger group of about 45 people made the second trip to London, Ont. and visited Banting House where Sir Frederick Banting came up with the idea that led to the discovery of insulin 99 years ago.

Although insulin tourism is still relatively small, some in Canada have worried that larger-scale trips like this could threaten the short-term supply at Canadian pharmacies.

A recent letter from 15 groups representing patients, health professionals, hospitals, and pharmacists urged the federal government to safeguard the Canadian drug supply.

"The Canadian medicine supply is not sufficient to support both Canadian and U.S. consumers," the letter states. "The supply simply does not, and will not, exist within Canada to meet such demands.”

Diabetes advocate Quinn Nystrom, whose made several of these trips before, has acknowledged the trips are not a long-term solution but are more about drawing attention to the unaffordable prices of drugs that she and others need to live.

With a file from The Canadian Press

.@QuinnNystrom buys a vial of insulin that will last her 1-2 weeks. It retails on average for $340 in the U.S. In Canada it sells for $26-$30. Nystrom organized a similar caravan across the border to buy insulin earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/RDbap71KoN — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) July 28, 2019

The inventors of insulin sold the patent for just $1 so it would be available to all.



97 years later, Americans are dying because drugmakers like Eli Lilly charge $300 for a vial of insulin. Tomorrow I will be joining diabetics to buy insulin in Canada for one-tenth the price. pic.twitter.com/QbvLnr91Wt — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 27, 2019