These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Donald Trump surrenders in Georgia, Kleenex leaves the Canadian market, and the Spanish soccer federation president refuses to resign over kissing a player on the lips.

1. Trump surrenders: The mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump has been released after he surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.

2. No more Kleenex: Kimberly-Clark says Kleenex consumer facial tissues would no longer be sold in Canada as of August 2023, citing “unique complexities.”

3. What happened in Russia?: A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the plane crash presumed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion.

4. Word Cup kiss: The president of the Spanish soccer federation refused to resign Friday despite an uproar for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final.

5. International students: A Toronto-based international student is speaking out about the crowded and uncomfortable living conditions he’s been enduring for months in a Scarborough bungalow. A situation, now part of a city investigation.

One more thing...

These are the most popular dog and cat breeds in Canada

According to the report, non-designer mixed breeds hold the title of the most popular dog breed in Canada, followed closely by the Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, Goldendoodle, and German Shepherd in terms of popularity.(Photo: pexels)