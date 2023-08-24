U.S. intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency

At least two-dozen women have come forward in recent months with their own complaints of abusive treatment within the CIA, telling authorities and Congress not only about sexual assaults, unwanted touching and coercion but of what they contend is a campaign by the spy agency to keep them from speaking out, with dire warnings it could wreck their careers and even endanger national security.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social