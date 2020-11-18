TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 306,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 51,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New aid bill: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's hoping the latest COVID-19 aid bill -- extending the federal wage subsidy and evolving the commercial rent subsidy program -- gets a quick passage in the Senate.

2. Neskantaga water: Frustrations are mounting for more than 250 evacuees from a northwestern Ontario First Nation as a water crisis that forced them from their homes shows few signs of ending any time soon.

3. Constituency assistant: Former Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has fired his wife's sister after questions were raised about her employment in his constituency office.

4. Long-haulers: After contracting coronavirus in March, two Canadians say they're still experiencing some lingering symptoms of COVID-19 eight months later.

5. Dying wish: Charie Santiago, the terminally ill woman whose heartfelt plea to see her sister one last time helped to spur a rule change for families separated by COVID-19 border closures, has died.

One more thing…

Elections Canada: Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is pointing to Canada's voting process in an attempt to bolster what remain baseless claims of voter fraud in the U.S. presidential election.