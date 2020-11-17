OTTAWA -- Former Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has fired his wife’s sister after questions were raised about him having employed her in his constituency office.

The Saskatchewan MP said in a statement issued on Tuesday that he has spoken with his sister-in-law, Erica Honoway, who had been working as a constituency assistant in his Regina—Qu'Appelle riding office, and decided to let her go after first hiring her in 2007 to do bookkeeping.

“I understand that in this case, following the rules may not have been enough. Even the perception of a conflict concerns me. As such, I have met with Erica and I have ended her employment in my office,” Scheer said.

“As an elected official, I understand expectations on me are high. Whenever there has ever been a question of following the letter and the spirit of the rules, I checked with the Ethics Commissioner first,” Scheer said.

His office noted that Scheer sought clarity from both the ethics watchdog and the House of Commons administration about his hiring decisions and was told no rules would be violated by employing her.

In a statement to CTV News, Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion’s office cited confidentiality restrictions in saying it couldn’t “divulge or comment on any dealings” Dion’s office may or may not have had with Scheer.

Scheer spent much of his time as leader of the party criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government over ethical controversies and perceived conflicts of interest.

Asked about Scheer’s staffing choices on Tuesday, Trudeau deflected and said it’s a question best posed to Scheer and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole.

Earlier in the day, O’Toole told reporters that he’d be speaking with Scheer about meeting his “very high bar of ethics.”

Broadly speaking, Trudeau said it may be worthwhile for the Board of Internal Economy to look at whether the current House of Commons rules that allow for MPs to hire relatives need to be revaluated.

“I think that's certainly a reflection that's going to be had… around how we ensure that we're upholding the confidence that Canadians place in all parliamentarians,” he said.