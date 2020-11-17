TORONTO -- Charie Santiago, the terminally ill woman whose heartfelt plea to see her sister one last time helped to spur a rule change for families separated by COVID-19 border closures, has died.

Santiago died this week in Whistler, B.C., just over a month after her sister was given an early exemption to the COVID-19 travel ban in order to come and visit her from the Philippines.

Santiago, struggling with ovarian and uterine cancer, first tried to reunite with her sister in the summer. But at the time, the travel ban did not consider siblings to be “immediate family,” and her sister, April Untalan, was not allowed to travel to Canada.

Santiago and her husband, Arthur, campaigned for there to be a rule change, saying it was her dying wish to see her sister again.

And in early October, hope came, with the government announcing updated border and travel regulations that would more extended family members into Canada on compassionate grounds.

Although the changes were not set to go into effect right away, the Santiago family was able to get an exemption to allow April Untalan to come over early.

She rushed to her sister’s bedside in October.

With her sister by her side, Santiago spoke of “the gift of having family around when you need it,” in October.

“Especially, it was Thanksgiving last weekend. So it was good timing,” she said.

“We lost our father when we were young so we stuck together. We’re best friends.”

Her husband said at the time that it was a huge relief to see the sisters reunited before the end of his wife’s life.

“It was overwhelming watching them two just kind of, see each other and reassure each other that they’re together, finally,” he said.

“It took a long time for us, but now that we’ve gone through this process, I’m hoping it’ll be a lot easier for everybody else.”