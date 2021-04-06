TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 18.49 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Iran plane crash: Ten officials have been indicted in Iran over the 2020 military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

2. Vaccine eligibility: Stigma and judgment towards people with obesity could be preventing some from signing up for early COVID-19 vaccine prioritization, advocates and doctors say.

3. Toxic chemicals: Five well-known Canadian brands have been given failing grades for not publicly addressing the safety of toxic chemicals that may be used in the products they sell.

4. Allergy symptoms: As allergy season approaches, managing symptoms is imperative when understanding the difference between COVID-19 and allergies, experts say.

5. 'Trouble talking': 'Swimming Aimlessly' author Jon Waldman shares his experiences of infertility from the male perspective, including the effects it has on your mental health and how to get support.

One more thing…

March Madness: The Baylor Bears obliterated Gonzaga's march to perfection Monday night in an 86-70 runaway that brought this once-downtrodden program's first NCAA national title back home to Waco, Texas.