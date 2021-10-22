TORONTO -- The search resumes for unmarked graves, Canada quietly updates travel advisories, and new pandemic benefits are on the way. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Search resumes: A search prompted by ground-penetrating radar is resuming on land in Edmonton that houses a former so-called ‘Indian hospital,’ where Indigenous patients suffered abuse and sometimes never came home.

2. Travel advisory: The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted.

3. Pandemic benefits: The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday.

4. Vaccine passport: Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a “standardized pan-Canadian” vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling.

5. Death on set: Authorities are investigating after confirming that a prop firearm discharged by actor Alec Baldwin, while producing and starring in a Western movie, killed the cinematographer and wounded the director.

One more thing…

Travel insurance: As tourism resumes around the world, experts say purchasing travel insurance is necessary if Canadians want to stay safe and enjoy a trip abroad.