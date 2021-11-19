TORONTO -- The federal government is expected to announce COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids, B.C. RCMP say four are missing in a mudslide, and the World Food Programme releases a plan for Elon Musk. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccines for kids: The federal government is set to announce Friday that Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, then later detail plans to ease some of the pandemic-related measures at the border.

2. B.C. floods: The RCMP say they have received four missing person reports since a mudslide on a highway Monday in British Columbia.

3. Wasted doses: An informal survey shows that at least one million doses of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine supply have gone to waste.

4. Delayed diagnoses: Several Canadians who reached out to CTVNews.ca say their diagnoses of cancers, autoimmune disorders and incurable conditions could have been caught sooner had the COVID-19 pandemic not delayed their annual screenings and checkups.

5. Face masks: The Public Health Agency of Canada is now recommending those at risk of higher exposure and more severe disease outcomes from COVID-19 wear a medical face mask.

One more thing…

'Here it is!': The director of the United Nations' World Food Programme laid out a US$6.6 billion plan to combat world hunger, answering Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s claim he would sell stock to fund a plan if there was one.