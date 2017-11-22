U.S. Navy aircraft carrying 11 crashes into Pacific Ocean off Japan
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 3:01AM EST
TOKYO - The U.S. Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
The Japan-based 7th Fleet says in a statement that the search and rescue operation has been launched from the carrier.
It says the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea when the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Japan time.
It says the names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Syria's divided opposition look to present unified vision ahead of peace talks
- 3-year-old killed, 3 others injured in Conn. crash after pursuit
- Australia loses 9th legislator in citizenship crisis
- Human rights group calls on Indonesian forces to stop virginity tests
- U.S. Navy aircraft carrying 11 crashes into Pacific Ocean off Japan