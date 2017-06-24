U.K. Parliament investigating cyberattack on user accounts
A representative of GCHQ points to a screen showing all the teams progress in completing the task during a mock cyberattack scenario with teams of amateur computer experts taking part and trying to fight this simulated attack in London, Friday, March, 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:47PM EDT
LONDON -- British officials were investigating a cyberattack Saturday on the country's Parliament after discovering "unauthorized attempts to access parliamentary user accounts."
A statement from the House of Commons said that as a precaution, remote email access for members has been disabled in order to protect the network from hackers.
"As a result, some Members of Parliament (lawmakers) and staff cannot access their email accounts outside of Westminster," it said, adding that IT services at Parliament itself are working normally.
It was not immediately clear how many people were affected or what the extent of the damage was.
An email sent all those affected described a "sustained and determined attack on all parliamentary user accounts in an attempt to identify weak passwords," according to The Guardian newspaper. "These attempts specifically were trying to gain access to our emails."
Liberal Democrat Chris Rennard said on Twitter that urgent messages should be sent by text message because parliamentary emails may not work remotely.
The National Cyber Security Center and the National Crime Agency are looking into the incident.
Liam Fox, Britain's International Trade Secretary, told ITV News that the attack was "a warning to everyone: We need more security and better passwords. You wouldn't leave your door open at night."
Statement regarding cyber incident. pic.twitter.com/fAbDkAfdbj— Commons Press Office (@HoCPress) June 24, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Death toll in Pakistan attacks climbs to 85
- Race was a factor in St. Louis black officer mistakenly shot by white cop: lawyer
- Syria releases hundreds of detainees ahead of Eid
- Texas mom's kids died after she left them in hot car as punishment: authorities
- U.K. Parliament investigating cyberattack on user accounts