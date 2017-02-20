With the Atlanta attack and the Bowling Green massacre still fresh in their minds, social media users are once again "mourning" a fake terror attack referenced by the Trump White House, this time in Sweden.

U.S. President Donald Trump himself started the fake news story at a rally on Saturday, when he implied that there had been a terror attack in Sweden the night before.

"Look at what's happening last night in Sweden," Trump told supporters in Florida, while listing off terror attacks in Europe.

Swedes immediately mocked Trump for his remark, as there were no terror attacks in Sweden on Friday.

"Sweden? Terror attack?" tweeted Carl Bildt, Sweden's former foreign minister. "What is he smoking? Questions abound."

News of Trump's mistake quickly went viral, with social media users tweeting their insincere condolences for the people of Sweden.

The incident also triggered memories of two other phantom terror attacks that have been referenced by White House staff in the past.

In late January, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made three references to an attack in Atlanta, in televised interviews and in a press briefing. Spicer later told ABC News in an email that he "clearly meant Orlando."

Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway also appeared to make up a terror attack days later, when she referred to a supposed "Bowling Green massacre" during an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews. "Most people don't know that because it didn't get covered," she said.

Conway later walked back her comment, saying she had been referring to an incident involving two Iraqi nations living in Bowling Green. 

Social media users were quick to lump all three fake terror attacks together, with insincere tributes to the dozens, even hundreds of fake victims involved.

Fox News says it aired an interview on Friday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," in which a documentary filmmaker spoke about a rise in violent crime in Sweden.

Triggered by the backlash, Trump supporters rushed to his defence. Many shared links to incidents of alleged violence involving immigrants in Sweden.

But while those stories circulated among pro-Trump circles, no one could come up with an actual terror incident from Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.