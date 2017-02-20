With the Atlanta attack and the Bowling Green massacre still fresh in their minds, social media users are once again "mourning" a fake terror attack referenced by the Trump White House, this time in Sweden.

U.S. President Donald Trump himself started the fake news story at a rally on Saturday, when he implied that there had been a terror attack in Sweden the night before.

"Look at what's happening last night in Sweden," Trump told supporters in Florida, while listing off terror attacks in Europe.

Swedes immediately mocked Trump for his remark, as there were no terror attacks in Sweden on Friday.

"Sweden? Terror attack?" tweeted Carl Bildt, Sweden's former foreign minister. "What is he smoking? Questions abound."

News of Trump's mistake quickly went viral, with social media users tweeting their insincere condolences for the people of Sweden.

@realDonaldTrump @FoxNews Soooo you make up a terrorist attack story about Sweden but have the nerve to call the MEDIA fake news? Okay... — MalyndaHale (@MalyndaHale) February 20, 2017

JUST IN: Crime scene photos from the #SwedenIncident have been released. pic.twitter.com/ClDiobdlRb — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) February 19, 2017

Thoughts for all those lost in the Sweden attack ,,,,, so many fictional lives lost �� — Marc Gonzales (@marccgonz) February 20, 2017

And then he made up a #swedenincident ���� pic.twitter.com/nxzYbKxAV9 — Chris Smith (@Lilyachttty) February 19, 2017

UPDATE !!!! LEAKED PLAN OF THE TERROR ATTACK IN SWEDEN!!!! #swedenincident pic.twitter.com/NRzK28hogV — edy☽ (@edy_dinca) February 19, 2017

BREAKING: These people are the prime suspects of the #SwedenIncident that cost the lives of millions of people last night in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/GXlA11T6ZA — #RemoveTrump (@France4Hillary) February 19, 2017

In honour of our brothers and sisters in Sweden. #swedenincident pic.twitter.com/WvKGkScIqk — Old Gregg ���� (@mike00m) February 19, 2017

The incident also triggered memories of two other phantom terror attacks that have been referenced by White House staff in the past.

In late January, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made three references to an attack in Atlanta, in televised interviews and in a press briefing. Spicer later told ABC News in an email that he "clearly meant Orlando."

Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway also appeared to make up a terror attack days later, when she referred to a supposed "Bowling Green massacre" during an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews. "Most people don't know that because it didn't get covered," she said.

Conway later walked back her comment, saying she had been referring to an incident involving two Iraqi nations living in Bowling Green.

Social media users were quick to lump all three fake terror attacks together, with insincere tributes to the dozens, even hundreds of fake victims involved.

What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

"The Sweden incident was the worst we've seen since Bowling Green." #SwedenIncident pic.twitter.com/SllaL5MFrL — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) February 19, 2017

Maybe we're being too hard on Trump. In one month he's had to deal with Bowling Green, Atlanta, AND Sweden. Poor guy needs a weekend off. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) February 20, 2017

bowling green. atlanta. sweden.



how many people have to not die before we do nothing? — Dave King (@DaveKingThing) February 19, 2017

Fox News says it aired an interview on Friday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," in which a documentary filmmaker spoke about a rise in violent crime in Sweden.

Triggered by the backlash, Trump supporters rushed to his defence. Many shared links to incidents of alleged violence involving immigrants in Sweden.

But while those stories circulated among pro-Trump circles, no one could come up with an actual terror incident from Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.