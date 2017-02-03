Kellyanne Conway says she 'misspoke' about 'Bowling Green massacre'
President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway gets ready to go on television outside the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 9:16AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 9:20AM EST
Kellyanne Conway says she misspoke about the “Bowling Green massacre,” when she referenced a terror attack on U.S. soil that never happened.
The senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to clarify that she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” while defending the administration’s controversial travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.
The latest example of “alternative facts” from a key Trump official occurred Thursday in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.
Conway falsely stated that former President Barack Obama instituted a six-month halt to the Iraqi refugee program in 2011 after the “Bowling Green massacre,” which she claimed was carried out by radicalized Iraqi refugees.
There has never been a terror attack in Bowling Green, Ky.
“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”
Conway now says she was referring to an incident involving two Iraqi nationals living in Bowling Green. The men were arrested in 2011 for attempting to send weapons and money to al Qaeda in Iraq for the purpose of killing U.S. soldiers.
Mohanad Shareef Hammadi was sentenced to life in federal prison. Waad Ramadan Alwan received a 40-year sentence, followed by a life term of supervised released. Both admitted to taking part in attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq, but not in the U.S.
Conway’s clarification does not account for the fact that Obama never imposed a ban on Iraqi refugees after the arrests.
She followed up her message by lashing out at an NBC reporter who she says did not ask her about the controversy in a text message exchange early Friday before speaking about it on the Today show, saying “Not cool, not journalism.”
NBC reporter texted me at 632am re:a diff story; never asked what I meant on @Hardball b4 slamming me on @TODAYshow Not cool,not journalism— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017
Critics were quick to pounce on Conway’s comments.
@KellyannePolls Thanks for reminding me of the YUGE Bowling Green massacre. It was BIGLY terrible— CaraLiz126 (@CaraCorpora) February 3, 2017
#iforgotaboutbowlinggreen#neverremember
Hate her or really hate her that @KellyannePolls puts the lie into likable.— (((Andy Kindler))) (@AndyKindler) February 3, 2017
Kellyanne Conway's Bowling Green Massacre statement couldn't get any crazier even if Sarah Palin was running color commentary.— Dan (@Social_Mime) February 3, 2017
To be fair to Kellyanne Conway, most people don't know about the Bowling Green Massacre because it happened during the Des Moines tsunami.— Larry Felton Johnson (@larryfeltonj) February 3, 2017
Kellyanne Conway simply lied about the Bowling Green Massacre. This woman is a pathological liar, who constantly peddle in ALTERNATIVE FACTS— Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) February 3, 2017
Kellyanne Conway is now blaming Muslim immigrants for the "Bowling Green Massacre." There's no such thing. She just made it up.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 3, 2017
shame on Kellyanne Conway for attempting to politicize the Bowling Green massacre, in which I was killed— PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) February 3, 2017
