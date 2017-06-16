

Vivian Salama, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to confirm Friday that he is under investigation for obstruction of justice, claiming that he is being investigated for firing FBI Director James Comey by the man who told him to do it.

It wasn't clear whether the president was basing his tweet on direct knowledge that he is under investigation, or on reports this week that special counsel Robert Mueller is examining whether the president obstructed justice by firing Comey last month amid the ongoing Russia investigation.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel to investigate Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by Trump campaign associates with the Russians, but there has been no indication that Mueller told Trump to fire Comey.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," the president wrote in his tweet.

In another tweet earlier Friday, Trump writes, "After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my 'collusion with the Russians,' nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!"

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submitted a widely circulated memo to the president last month raising concerns over Comey's performance, but Trump later asserted that he had already made the decision himself to fire Comey.

The White House confirmed that Mueller was among the candidates Trump interviewed to replace Comey. A day later, Rosenstein appointed Mueller, who was at the helm of the FBI during the Sept. 11 attacks, as special counsel.

Friday's tweets are the latest in a week of angry social media responses by the president over a report by The Washington Post that Mueller was looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.

In a series of statements on Twitter Thursday, Trump repeated his assertion that Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign is a "WITCH HUNT" based on the "phoney" premise of possible collusion between Russia and a cadre of Trump campaign associates.

The president complained the probe is unfair and wondered why his defeated Democratic opponent wasn't getting the same scrutiny.

"Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?" he asked.

"They made up a phoney collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phoney story. Nice," Trump wrote in his first tweet. "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! .MAGA."

The Twitter attacks came as Vice-President Mike Pence hired a personal lawyer to represent him in the intensifying investigation. Pence's office confirmed he had retained Richard Cullen, a former Virginia attorney general and U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to assist "in responding to inquiries" from Mueller.

Mueller's investigation appeared to be reaching a broadening circle of current and former officials. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the investigators were looking into possible obstruction of justice. The newspaper noted Mueller had requested interviews with CIA Director Dan Coats, National Security Agency chief Michael Rogers and Richard Ledgett, the former NSA deputy director. Recent news reports have suggested Trump sought all three officials' help in pressuring FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

Comey testified last week that he also felt pressured to drop the Flynn probe. Comey said he believes Trump ultimately fired him "because of the Russia investigation."

Coats met behind closed doors for more than three hours Thursday with the Senate intelligence committee, which is conducting a separate investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Trump's Twitter response followed days of intensifying criticism of Mueller from some conservatives who have charged the former FBI director and his team with political bias and have claimed his relationship to Comey and an earlier meeting with Trump amount to conflicts of interest.

A close Trump associate said this week the president was considering firing Mueller, although the White House later denied it.

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report

WASHINGTON - The latest on the ongoing investigations into allegations of Russia interference in the 2016 U.S. election (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is holding a public hearing next week to gather more information on Russia's interference in last year's elections.

Wednesday's session will focus on Russia's efforts to hack into state election systems, potential threats in upcoming election cycles, and whether states are well positioned to respond to those threats.

The panel is conducting both open hearings and closed sessions as it investigates Russian efforts to influence last year's campaign. The intelligence committee is the lead congressional panel on the Russia hacking scandal, including highly publicized hearings with fired FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Next week's witnesses include officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, election officials, and an expert on election security.

------

9:49 a.m.

The top lawyer for the Trump transition team has ordered the organization's staff to preserve all records and other materials related to the widening investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian representatives.

The move ordered Thursday by the transition's general counsel cast a wide net on documents tied to the Russia investigation as well as inquiries into the activities of Trump associates. Those associates include former national security adviser Michael Flynn, campaign chairman Paul Manafort, foreign policy aide Carter Page and outside adviser Roger Stone.

The move was confirmed by a transition official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss post-election decisions.

The order came the same day that Vice-President Mike Pence hired an outside lawyer to represent his legal interests.

----------

9:20 a.m.

------

9:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the economy is improving and job numbers are up, despite the "phoney Witch Hunt" against him.

The president tweeted Friday, "Despite the phoney Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up!"

U.S. employers pulled back on hiring in May by adding only 138,000 jobs, though the gains were enough to help nudge the unemployment rate down to a 16 year-low.

The Labor Department this month that the jobless rate fell to 4.3 per cent the lowest level since 2001, from 4.4 per cent. Still, the rate declined mainly for a less-than-encouraging reason: People stopped looking for work in May and so were no longer counted as unemployed.

------

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is touting his social media following, saying he can deliver his message directly to voters instead of going through the "fake news media."

The president tweeted Friday, "The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them."

Trump is an avid user of Twitter, with over 32 million followers on his personal account and more than 18 million people on the official presidential account. He also has millions of followers on his official Facebook pages.

Not all of Trump's social media followers are supporters. And Democrats and Republicans alike have criticized his use of Twitter, particularly amid the ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

------

8:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it's "sad" that seven months of investigations and hearings into possible links between his campaign and Russia have been fruitless.

His comments follow revelations that special counsel Robert Mueller is examining whether Trump obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey. Mueller is now leading the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has called The Washington Post report a "phoney story" and a "WITCH HUNT." He has questioned why investigators don't dig into the links between the Democrats and the Russian government, including his general election opponent, Hillary Clinton.