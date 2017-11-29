U.S. President Donald Trump shot back at British Prime Minister Theresa May Wednesday night, telling her to focus on her own country rather than criticize him after he retweeted videos posted by the leader of a far-right group in the United Kingdom.

Blasting political foes on Twitter isn’t unusual for the U.S. president. But this tweet was exceptional for a rudimentary reason: Trump tweeted at the wrong person.

The British prime minister’s verified Twitter account, @Theresa_May, has more than 418,000 followers and is open to the public. The account Trump tweeted at, @theresamay, is a private account belonging to Theresa Scrivener. Scrivener has six followers.

It didn’t take long for Trump to notice the mix-up, and he deleted the tweet just before 8 p.m. EST. He replaced it with the British leader’s proper Twitter handle.

In his corrected missive, Trump told May, “don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

Trump’s comment comes after May slammed the president’s behaviour in a statement, saying, “It is wrong for the president to have done this.”

In her own tweet Wednesday, May said her country is “committed not only to defeating Daesh militarily but also to countering the dispersal of foreign fighters from Iraq and Syria.”