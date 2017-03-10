Royal outburst: Boy, 2, throws tantrum during encounter with Queen Elizabeth
Michelle Lun, left, holds on to her son Alfie, 2, as they meet Queen Elizabeth II at the unveiling during the the unveiling of a national memorial honouring the Armed Forces and civilians in London Thursday March 9, 2017. (Toby Melville/Pool Via AP)
The Associated Press
LONDON -- A 2-year-old boy in England wasn't very impressed with a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth II and showed it by throwing a tantrum in front of her majesty.
Little Alfie Lun was set to hand the queen flowers at the unveiling of a new war memorial in London on Thursday. Instead, he wriggled out of his mother's arms and attempted to sit on the ground. Eventually his mom was able to pick Alfie up again and he reluctantly handed the queen the bouquet.
The 90-year-old queen is also a great grandmother and didn't appear fazed by the meltdown. She smiled at the boy and his parents throughout the encounter.