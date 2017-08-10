WARNING: This story contains graphic images that may disturb some viewers.

Police in Nottinghamshire, England, say they will be pursuing a path of “restorative justice” instead of criminal charges for the young bullies who threw a wooden plank with a nail in it at a young boy with autism earlier this week.

Police explained in a statement to CTVNews.ca that the restorative justice route involves “working closely with both the victim and the offenders, and where appropriate, their families, to establish a solution that suits all involved.”

The aim is to avoid criminalizing people at a young age so they can “quickly reintegrate” into school and society, police said.

Natasha Chambers told CTVNews.ca that her nine-year-old son Romeo was bullied by three older boys, aged 10, 11 and 12-years-old, near their home in Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, England on Sunday evening. She said her son climbed up a tree to hide from the boys taunting him with sticks below.

Chambers’ partner, Craig Smith, found Romeo up in the tree and was able to get him down. As the pair turned to leave, one of the young boys threw a wooden plank with a large nail on it at the back of Romeo’s head.

“The nail embedded into his head,” Chambers recalled in an interview on Wednesday. “It was horrible. He came running down the path with his dad, and it was pouring blood.”

The young boy was rushed to hospital where doctors were able to remove the nail. He’s currently taking antibiotics as he recovers at home, his mother said.

Nottinghamshire police said they’re continuing to work with Romeo’s family to find a resolution.

“We recognise that children sometimes do things without considering the consequences or the seriousness of their actions. In cases such as this, where genuine remorse is shown and there is an understanding of the consequences of their actions, we try to mediate between both parties to avoid progressing down the criminal justice route,” police said.

Despite the police intervention, Chambers said that only one of the three boys involved in the incident has apologized to her son. One of the boy’s mothers has even prevented her son from apologizing, according to Chambers.

“She just thinks that her child was there but didn’t throw the plank of wood, so everything’s okay. But he was involved in the bullying, so it’s not okay,” she said.

Police said their Youth Offending Team is reviewing the case and intend to tackle the on-going issues, such as bullying, that led up to the incident.