Paris, France is getting the royal treatment as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, make their first visit as a couple to the City of Lights.

The two-day visit is significant for the royal couple in more ways than one. It is Prince William’s first official visit to Paris in more than 20 years.

The royal couple is set to arrive in Paris by train around 11:30 a.m. ET, and then it’s off to the presidential palace to meet with French President Francois Hollande.

In the evening, the couple will play host to a number of prominent French politicians, athletes and actors at the British Embassy in Paris.

The visit is happening days before British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to trigger Article 50, allowing Britain to begin the process of, essentially, divorcing from the European Union.

While Brexit is not expected to be an official topic of discussion, the French media is characterizing the visit as a charm offensive of sorts, in the hopes the glamorous royal couple will help France swallow the bitter Brexit pill.

The visit also comes just months before the 20th anniversary of William’s mother Diana’s death. Diana died in a car accident in a Paris tunnel in August 1997.

However, there are no public commemorations planned while William and Kate are in Paris.