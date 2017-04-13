

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia man suffered severe injuries in an apparent hit-and-run with a vehicle while vacationing in Florida last week.

Michael MacCormick, a retired businessman, was cycling around the town of Longboat Key, located off the coast of Sarasota County, with his wife on April 2 when the incident happened.

His wife Brenda told NBC that she was a few minutes behind her husband, who is an avid cyclist. She caught up to him, but to her horror, he was on the ground and covered in blood. The family said a motorist struck Michael and then took off.

Michael was rushed to a hospital in Bradenton, where doctors performed emergency surgery, according to U.S. reports.

Brenda said her husband did not wake up for three days.

Now recovering, Michael was set to be airlifted back to Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police in Longboat Key are investigating the incident.