Miners protest Eldorado Gold's proposed mine suspension in Greece
An aerial view of a gold mine complex in Skouries, in the Halkidiki peninsula, northern Greece. (Hellas Gold via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 3:07AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 13, 2017 8:15AM EDT
ATHENS, Greece - A group of miners from northern Greece are protesting outside the Development Ministry in Athens after their Canada-based mining company threatened to suspend investments in the country.
About 150 miners from the Eldorado Gold mine in Halkidiki were protesting Wednesday outside the ministry, shouting "hands off the mine." A small group pushed past police to enter the building, jamming themselves into the entrance's revolving door.
Eldorado, one of Greece's largest foreign investors, said Monday it would suspend operations on Sept. 22 over delays in the issuing of permits and that it would only carry out maintenance and environmental work if the licenses are not issued.
Accusing Eldorado of applying political pressure, the government says it wants more information from the company and that any differences should go to arbitration.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Murder charges set for U.S. man accused of killing his mom in hospital
- Latest on Irma: Another death blamed on gas from a generator
- French president vows help for Irma's damage in Caribbean
- Myanmar leader cancels plans to attend UN General Assembly
- Judge to hear arguments on whether to lock up Martin Shkreli