Frustrated Trump tweets more 'witch hunt' accusations over Russia investigation
U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, following his short trip on Marine One from nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 7:47AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is beginning his day with a stream of tweets defending his record and lashing out at the investigation into Russian interference in the election.
In a two-part tweet posted before 7 a.m. Sunday, Trump wrote: "The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt."
He continued by saying: "Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm ...massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C.Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works!"
"Witch hunt' is how Trump characterizes the probe into Russia's election interference and possible ties to his campaign associates.
Trump advisers describe the president as increasingly angry over the investigation, yelling at television sets carrying coverage and insisting he is the target of a conspiracy.
The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm,..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017
...massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C.Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Macron expected to secure power in French parliamentary election
- Philippines eyes truce with communist rebels amid siege
- Shooter went to GOP baseball practice with list of names
- Castile trial had video evidence, but not of key seconds
- Frustrated Trump tweets more 'witch hunt' accusations over Russia investigation