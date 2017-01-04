The teenaged son of Rep. Roger Marshall bewildered his father and House Speaker Paul Ryan by dabbing during a ceremonial swearing-in or new House members of the 115th Congress on Tuesday.

Flanked by his father and Ryan with their hands on the bible for the photo op, Cal Marshall lifted his left arm in front of his face and tilted his head towards his arm in a gesture known as the dab, a hip-hop dance move popularized in music videos and the victory celebrations of pro athletes, including NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

As the cameras flashed, the startled House Speaker asked the teenager if he was “alright,” but Cal continued the pose for another 10 seconds or so, before Ryan asked him to put his hand down. At that point, the teen obliged with a big grin on his face.

In perhaps the most hilarious moment of the event, Ryan asked Cal if he had his arm up because he was going to sneeze. Marshall also chimed in by saying “he’s sneezing” before the group turned back to the camera to pose for the rest of the photos.

After the awkward encounter made headlines around the world, Marshall tweeted at Ryan that his son was grounded for pulling the stunt.

Ryan shrugged it off on Tuesday evening, tweeting: “Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though.”

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

Ryan attempted to retain a modicum of coolness, however, by tweeting a photo of himself fist-bumping during the ceremony on Twitter.