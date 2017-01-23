

Chelsea Clinton has come to Barron Trump's defence on social media, lashing out at cyberbullies who mocked the boy's appearance at his father's inauguration.

Online "trolls" had their daggers out for Donald Trump's youngest on Friday, poking fun at his appearance and even suggesting his lack of expression meant he didn't love his father.

"Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich tweeted one particularly dark joke about Barron, prompting a wave of backlash. On Monday, Rich's @KatieMaryRich Twitter handle had been deleted.

Bill and Hillary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, fired back at Barron's critics on Sunday, in a post on Facebook and Twitter.

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid," wrote the former first daughter.

Many embraced Clinton's message, with some acknowledging the harsh criticism she faced during her time living in the White House.

Clinton also suggested Barron's father should be held accountable for policy moves that negatively impact the lives of children. "Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids."

The youngest Trump and only son of Melania has remained in the background throughout his father's rise to power, standing with the family on occasion but never speaking. His greatest influence to date on the Trump administration will be to keep his mother, Melania, living in New York with him while he finishes school.