Burning debris falls from Grenfell Tower in London, England, on June 14, 2017. (Matt Dunham / AP)
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.
Samira Lamrani told Britain's Press Association she saw a woman try to save the baby by dropping it from a window "on the ninth or 10th floor."
She says "people were starting to appear at the windows, frantically banging and screaming. The windows were slightly ajar, a woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby.
"Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby."
A blaze broke out in the early hours in the tower block. Some 50 people were injured, and authorities say people have died but it is unclear how many.
Paco Anselmi tweeted this eyewitness account of the rescue:
