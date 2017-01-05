

The lawyer of a well-known Turkish fashion designer and critic of the ruling conservative party who was arrested after being beaten on the tarmac of Istanbul's main airport says his client fears for his life.

Barbaros Sansal has been arrested on charges of inciting hatred on social media.

Lawyer Efkan Bolac said in a statement Thursday his client wanted to stay in a single-person cell because he is worried for his safety: "He thinks his life is under threat."

Bolac says he is appealing the arrest.

Sansal posted a video tweet on New Year's Eve criticizing celebrations "while there is so much filth, vileness and poverty in the country."

Hours later, a gunman attacked revellers at an Istanbul night club, killing 39 people. The attack was unrelated to the tweet.

When Sansal was expelled from Turkish-controlled Northern Cyprus on Jan. 2 where he was on holiday, he was attacked by unknown assailants as he was leaving the aircraft in Istanbul. The lawyer said Sansal sustained back injuries.

After police questioning, Sansal was arrested on charges of "inciting hatred among the public."

Criticism considered to be insult to the state or deemed to be terrorist propaganda is punishable under Turkish laws.