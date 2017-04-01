Canada falls 2-0 to U.S. to open women's world hockey championship
Canada players watch as players from the United States' team celebrate after beating Canada in their first meeting at the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship in Plymouth, Mich., on Friday, March 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Kryk
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 2:55AM EDT
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Brianna Decker and Gigi Marvin scored for the United States in a 2-0 win over Canada to open the women's world hockey championship.
Goaltender Nicole Hensley posted an 18-save shutout for the host country and defending champions.
Edmonton's Shannon Szabados made 26 saves.
Canada faces Finland and the host U.S. takes on Russia tomorrow.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Sports
- NBA scores: James, Irving combine for 58 as Cavs tops 76ers 122-105
- Canada wins silver, bronze in women's competition at figure skating worlds
- Canada falls 2-0 to U.S. to open women's world hockey championship
- Born to ride: Quebec boy, 9, making waves in the world of snowboarding
- 'I almost died': Injured snowboarder Mark McMorris sends first tweet since crash