

The Canadian Press





PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Brianna Decker and Gigi Marvin scored for the United States in a 2-0 win over Canada to open the women's world hockey championship.

Goaltender Nicole Hensley posted an 18-save shutout for the host country and defending champions.

Edmonton's Shannon Szabados made 26 saves.

Canada faces Finland and the host U.S. takes on Russia tomorrow.