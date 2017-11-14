

The Associated Press





BANDA ACEH, Indonesia - A fisheries official says four of 10 whales that beached off Indonesia's Aceh province have died because of injuries and exhaustion.

The sperm whales became stranded Monday at Ujong Kareng beach and attracted hundreds of onlookers who posed for pictures with them.

Nur Mahdi, the head of Aceh's marine and fisheries office, said two whales that were both extensively scratched and bruised died early Tuesday while two others which were very weak died a few hours later.

He said five of the giant mammals were refloated on Monday and led out to sea by boats, but waves washed two back to shore. Fishing boats led the pair and a remaining whale out to sea on Tuesday.