Global carbon pollution rises after 3 straight flat years
A passenger airplane flies behind steam and white smoke emitted from a coal-fired power plant in Beijing, China, on Feb. 28, 2017. (Andy Wong / AP)
Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 8:30AM EST
WASHINGTON - Scientists say global carbon pollution went up this year after three straight years when it didn't go up at all.
Preliminary figures project that worldwide carbon dioxide emissions rose about 2 per cent. The heat-trapping gas is a key cause of global warming.
The report out Monday dashes hopes that emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas had peaked.
Most of this year's increase came from China. Carbon pollution declines in the United States and Europe were smaller than previous years.
The study by a team of international scientists was published Monday and is being presented in Bonn, Germany, during climate talks on the Paris accord.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- 'A culture of living with water': Dutch flood expertise a major export
- Frozen treats, other supplies rocketing toward space station
- Pope denounces 'shortsighted' human activity for climate change
- IBM says it's reached milestone in quantum computing
- Canada's commitment to Arctic research in doubt, says prominent scientist