Time to load up on HD movies and games.

Apple device owners may find they suddenly have a lot more storage space for music, videos, photos and apps, thanks to an iOS update that improves the way data is processed and stored on all Apple devices.

The new update, dubbed iOS 10.3, comes with a variety of storage and security improvements, as well as new functionalities for Siri, Apple's voice-activated digital assistant. Siri can now access a variety of apps, including Uber, photo streams, payment services and internet phone apps.

But the feature most tech junkies are excited about is the new Apple File System, or APFS. APFS stores information differently from Apple's old Hierarchical File System, which the company has been using for its products since the 1980s. The differences are highly technical, but for the lay user, AFPS will mean more efficient file storage, better file encryption and an overall faster experience when using Apple devices.

Computer program-savvy users hailed the new file system (and extra storage space) on Twitter.

On iOS 10.2 I had 215GB and now on iOS 10.3 with APFS I have 220GB of free storage! That's amazing!!!!!! — Jonny (@jonnymmxvi) March 28, 2017

iPhone users latest iOS update 10.3 should Increase storage quite a bit with the new apple file management system,worth updating if your low — Cåthał (@Butlawr) March 28, 2017

Storage space before and after updating iOS 10.3



It's mandatory to back-up your phone before you update. pic.twitter.com/r8PWuqxwc5 — Edmarkson (@YumsNavs) March 28, 2017

IOS 10.3 adds a wide range of car-related functionality to Siri, including a "find my parked car" function, and the ability to interact with CarPlay. Through CarPlay, Siri can check the status of your vehicle's lights, locks and fuel levels, among other things, and toggle them if something is amiss (i.e. turn off your headlights if you forgot).

The update also improves the Find My iPhone app so users can locate their fancy new AirPod earphones, which are tiny, wireless and extremely easy to lose.

Other notable improvements include the ability to share podcast episodes through iMessage, unified settings for all devices using your Apple ID, and access to iTunes movie rentals across all devices.