

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Justin Trudeau is in Ireland to make the first stop on a week-long European visit which will wrap up with a G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany.

The focus there will likely not be on Trudeau -- but on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a speech last week to the German parliament that laid out her priorities for the meeting, Merkel delivered a pointed critique of Trump's now-infamous "America First" doctrine without ever once mentioning his name.

Trump, for his part, has escalated the war of words with Merkel, using familiar rhetoric about a "massive trade deficit" the U.S/ has with Germany and threats to slap import taxes on German-made cars.

Into this mix steps Trudeau -- more philosophically aligned with Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, France's new president, but shackled to the U-S through economic and geographic ties.

After today's visit in Dublin with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to discuss the Canada-E-U trade deal known as CETA, Trudeau will head to Scotland to meet with the Queen to mark Canada's 150th birthday.