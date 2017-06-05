OTTAWA -- Justin Trudeau says Canada faces a lot of challenges that won't get addressed if the country gets "bogged down" in another round of constitutional haggling.

The prime minister says Canadians, including Quebecers, want the federal government to stay focused on their priorities: jobs, economic growth and climate change.

And he says the Liberals were elected on a very clear platform to do just that.

Trudeau was responding to Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard's initiative to start a cross-country dialogue about his province's role in the federation, with the with the eventual goal of reopening the Constitution to meet Quebec's long-standing conditions for formally signing onto the country's highest law of the land.

Trudeau last week dismissed the initiative before Couillard had even formally unveiled a 200-page rationale for reopening discussions about constitutional recognition of Quebec's distinctiveness.

His office later said Trudeau would read the document carefully.