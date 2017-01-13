

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





Justin Trudeau says Canadians have a right to ask about his family vacations.

“Being prime minister is not a nine-to-five job. I’m prime minister every second of the day,” he told reporters after a town hall meeting in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday.

He said he is obligated to be available and accountable even while on personal vacation.

Trudeau is under fire for travelling on the private helicopter belonging to the Aga Khan, the billionaire spiritual leader whose foundation does business with the Canadian government. The ride to a remote island owned by Khan took place while Trudeau and his family were on a recent vacation in the Bahamas.

Opposition parties say he broke conflict of interest regulations, and Canada’s ethics commissioner has launched a “preliminary review.”

Trudeau said Friday, that he’s “happy to engage with any questions the ethics commissioner or Canadians may have” about his vacation. He said Canadians expect to have confidence in their government, which is part of the conversation he’ll be having with the ethics commissioner Mary Dawson about what he calls a "personal family vacation."

Helicopters and the Aga Khan did not appear to be on the minds of the public gathered in Peterborough. Instead, he faced grilling about electoral reform, pipelines and hydro rates.

One woman in the crowd tearfully told him her $1,000-a-month hydro bills are now more than her mortgage. Kathy Katula, from Buckhorn, Ont. said she’s a mother of four and grandmother of three who lives alone with physical disabilities and works 15 hours a day just to make ends meet. She said she is concerned the federal’s upcoming carbon tax will only make things worse for her.

“I make almost $50,000 a year, Mr. Trudeau, and I’m living in energy poverty. Please tell me how are you going to fix that for me and all of us in rural Ontario,” she said to hearty applause.

The PM responded that he sympathized with her plight and that she should be “focused on how are you going to spoil your grandchildren with all of your energy, as opposed to how are you going to get through the week or the day.”

But he said while hydro rates are a provincial concern, it’s essential that Canada “demonstrate leadership” on renewable energy and fighting climate change.

Trudeau has embarked on a series of public town halls in an effort, he says, to hear directly from Canadians. The PM stopped and talked with many people gathered for the Peterborough event, posing for photos with anyone who asked and cuddling a few babies.

He will be in London, Ont. Friday night, and is expected to be in Quebec and Atlantic Canada next week.

But he’s been under intense questioning all week about his relationship with the Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims. The Aga Khan Foundation of Canada receives tens of millions of dollars a year from Canada for development work.

Both the Conflict of Interest Act and Trudeau’s own ethics guidelines bar the use of sponsored travel in private aircraft, allowing only for exceptional circumstances related to the job of prime minister and only with the prior approval of the ethics commissioner.

The Trudeaus have already faced controversy for their vacation to Nassau because they flew in a taxpayer-funded government jet, but initially refused to reveal where they had gone. Trudeau has since reimbursed the treasury $4,900 for the trip.

With files from the Canadian Press