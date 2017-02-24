Parliamentary Press Gallery opposes planned security measures
The sun sets behind Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, November 5, 2015. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 11:38PM EST
The Parliamentary Press Gallery is opposing an RCMP plan to fingerprint and conduct criminal background checks on journalists who cover Parliament Hill.
The gallery announced its formal opposition Friday during its annual meeting.
Press gallery president Tonda MacCharles, who covers Ottawa for The Toronto Star, said the 150-year-old organization already has a process to accredit journalists “based on the need for access to the Commons and committee venues.”
“No one has shown us any historical case where a journalist has posed a risk to security, nor any threat assessment that shows this is a problem,” she told CTV News in a statement. “On principle, the gallery opposes the idea that parliamentary journalists should be vetted by the RCMP. We don't know why this is necessary, nor how in practice it would work, and we believe it has the potential to breach our freedom to report, a violation of our constitutional right to do so.”
Under the proposed security measures, new members of the press gallery would be fingerprinted and checked against a database of people with criminal convictions.
If there’s a match, the journalist could be refused access, under the RCMP’s plan.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Trudeau, Trump talk border issues, softwood: PMO
- Politicians must respond properly to populist sentiment: Manning
- Parliamentary Press Gallery opposes planned security measures
- Conservative leadership candidates debate policies
- Migrants, war and profits: How federal politics touched Canadians this week